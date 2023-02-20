Seers in coastal Karnataka meet BJP chief Nadda

The seers want the BJP to accord priority to the implementation of the national educational policy

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 20 2023, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 18:06 ist
JP President JP Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

The seers of various mutts in the coastal Karnataka on Monday urged BJP national president J P Nadda to take steps for the implementation of uniform civil code.

The seers, who met Nadda in Udupi, also wanted the BJP to accord priority to the implementation of the national educational policy. Tulu language should be given suitable recognition, they said.

New industrial schemes should be taken up without harming the bountiful natural, religious and cultural resources of the coastal region.

Also Read: BJP chief J P Nadda arrives in Udupi

Encroachment on land belonging to temples should be prevented, the seers said. They also sought offices of the National Investigation Agency in Malnad to curtail incidents of love jihad, illegal cattle trafficking and terrorist activities.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, BJP national general secretary C T Ravi, State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, State Minister Sunil Kumar and Raghupati Bhat MLA were present. Earlier, Nadda offered prayers at the Sri Krishna temple.

