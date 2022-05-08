‘Segregate waste at source for effectively processing it’

Processing 300 to 350 tonnes of waste generated daily within Mangaluru City Corporation limits is a challenge. If the waste is segregated effectively at the source, then processing can be taken up effectively, said MCC Zonal Commissioner Shabarinath.

He was speaking during a convention of waste collectors organised by Plastics for Change, Mahila Kalyana Samsthe of Belagavi and Mangaluru City Corporation.

“The wet waste is being converted into manure while the solid waste is recycled. There is a need for vast space to store the dry waste. There is a possibility of an accidental fire at the place where solid waste is stocked. Organisations like Plastics for Change help in effectively disposing of solid waste,” he said.

20 lakh kg plastic recycled

Chandan M C, Director - Ethical Sourcing and Social Responsibility at Plastics for Change, said that in the last two years, 20,76,311 kg plastic bottles were collected and recycled. Steps have been taken to ensure that waste collectors get a suitable price for the waste handed over at scarp shops.

The scraps shops have been purchasing plastic bottles at a good price. Plastics for Change has entered into an understanding with 54 scrap dealers in Mangaluru, Udupi and Kasargod. As many as 302 waste collectors are joining hands with Plastics for Change, he added.

Mahila Kalyana Samsthe Secretary Vyjayanthi M Chowgala said through Plastics for Change, the social and economic status of the waste collectors has improved. Plastic waste collection and recycling are carried out effectively.

MCC Health Officer Dr Manjaiah Shetty, Assistant Executive Engineer (environment) Deepthi and others were present.