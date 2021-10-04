Selection trials for Under-16 players

Karnataka State Cricket Association Mangalore Zone will hold selection trials for players Under-16 years to select the Kodagu district team on October 12 from 8 am onwards at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Kodagu Vidyalaya, Madikeri.

All those who are born on or after September 1, 2005, but before August 31, 2007, are eligible to take part in the trials. Interested players should report at 8 am along with the original birth certificate and a copy of the same. For details, contact: Nanda B.V - 9845505200, Damodhar Gowda - 9945273688.