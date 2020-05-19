'Self-confidence, doctors helped to overcome COVID-19'

Self-confidence and the support of doctors and nurses helped me win against COVID-19, declares advocate Ashraf Agnadi who has recovered from the COVID-19.

After returning from New Delhi, he was in quarantine. But, his throat swab samples tested positive for COVID-19. Later, even his wife tested positive.

Sharing his experience with DH, he said, "Due to my work in Supreme Court, I had to visit New Delhi. To ensure that my contacts do not get affected by the virus, I remained in quarantine."

As we had a six-month-old baby, we requested officials to give us one room in the hospital and the health department readily obliged. It was a challenge for us to ensure that our child was not infected with COVID-19. We were successful at the end of the day. It was a unique experience altogether, he added.

"It was a most satisfying moment when we both recovered and ensured that the child was not infected," he said.

It was the doctors, nurses and psychiatrist who instilled confidence in us. They used to visit us four times a day and enquire about our health. They used to instil courage in us. With such support, any disease can be cured easily," he said.

Ashraf had never sat in an ambulance nor been admitted to a hospital so far in his life.

"Due to my contact, as many as 25 people including a health assistant had to remain quarantined," he adds.