Sena leader ends life over loss of cell phone

A 50 year-old Hindu Yuva Sena leader, Jayanth S Kumpala, ended his life by suicide at his rented house in Krishnanagar in Kumpala on the city's outskirts on Saturday evening.
Jayanth an active member of Hindu Yuva Sena used to eke a living by running an autorickshaw in Thokkatu. Sources close to Jayanth told DH that Jayanth had participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme and while returning home had lost his cellphone.
Jayanth reportedly had begged friends and relatives to provide a loan of Rs 5,000 in order to buy a cellphone. Jayanth who was building a house in Hanuman Nagara in Kumpala was depressed due to financial issues.
Jayanth's suicide came to light when his wife returned home. Jayanth is survived by his wife and two children Ullal police have registered a case and are investigating.
