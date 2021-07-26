Senior advocate P M Zakariya passes away

Senior advocate P M Zakariya passed away on Monday. A condolence meeting was held at the district court in Madikeri.

Bar Association president K D Dayananda said that advocate Zakariya was friendly and used to interact with all advocates. He had vast knowledge.

District Principal and Sessions Judge Jinaralakar Bheemarao Lagamappa, Judges P S Chandrashekar, Subrahmanya, K Roopa, Manu, Smitha, Madikeri Bar Association vice president K S Ratan, secretary M K Arun Kumar and others were present.