'Seniority ignored during Cabinet expansion'

BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan said MLAs from Kodagu have been ignored during the expansion of the Cabinet.

He said he has not been inducted into the Cabinet despite being a five-time MLA.

Ranjan did not shy away from expressing disappointment against the party high-command. Prominence was given to the MLAs from Okkaliga and Lingayat communities. Social justice has not been followed while expanding the Cabinet, he felt.

“It is true that the support of 10 MLAs, who have been inducted to the Cabinet, was instrumental in forming the government. But senior MLAs of the party should not have been ignored,” he said.

He said he has stopped his supporters from taking out a demonstration against the attitude of the government towards Kodagu. “There is a need to give priority based on the district-wise representation,” he said.

If the mistake in the current expansion of the Cabinet is not rectified in the next expansion, the rest of the MLAs may have to give a serious thought about their next step, he said.