Senthil says no to entering electoral politics

S Sasikanth Senthil, who recently resigned from the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), said that there were no plans to enter electoral politics.

He told reporters on Wednesday, “I am working at the grass root level, where I am trying to understand the problems faced by people in a better manner and looking at the role I can play in solving their problems.”

He added, “I have been meeting people after I resigned from IAS. A distance was maintained when I was a public servant. Now, when I am with the crowd, I learn a lot. The interaction is enriching for me. My understanding of a problem is much different when I am with them.”

The former bureaucrat also declared that he was better equipped to do good work and express his feelings. He said, “Dakshina Kannada has been the best place to work. The people and elected representatives in the district are good.”

Senthil said that the decision to tender resignation was purely personal. “I took this decision as it was unethical for me to merely continue looking at the current issues that are bothering the country. There is no negativity about my resignation,” he added.

‘No change in decision’

“The government is yet to accept my resignation. It will take its own procedure and time. But there is no change in my decision,” Senthil said firmly, adding, “In the past 10 years, I could not give time for my family. My wife is happy that I am able to spend time with her.”

To a query on Prime Minister Modi being termed ‘Father of the Nation’, Senthil said, “It is not right to speak about it when we are observing the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi. All of us have a right to speak. It is left to us to accept or oppose it.”

Many officials who had worked with Senthil participated in the programme out of sheer respect for him.