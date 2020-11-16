Separate dining and puja halls to be constructed at Kukke Subrahmanya

A separate dining hall and puja hall will be constructed for performing various sevas by the devotees, at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple. Officials have been directed to prepare an action plan for the same, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

Speaking at a meeting, he said, “A large number of devotees visit the temple. There is a need for a separate dining hall for the convenience of the devotees. All the loopholes in the master plan for the development works will be rectified.”

He urged the temple authorities to reduce the number of sevas during Chapashashti fair, to ensure that there is no large gathering at the temple.

The DC said though there is a reduction in Covid-19 cases in the district, people need to be cautious. More than 3,500 swab samples are tested daily in DK district.

The DC said that basic facilities will be provided for the functioning of all the departments in Kadaba taluk after discussing with the MLA.

Tulabhara commences

Tulabhara and Annaprashasana sevas have commenced at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple from Sunday. With this, all the sevas have begun in the district. On Sunday, 23 tulabharas were performed. The sevas are organised in the temple as per the Covid-19 guidelines of the Central and state governments.