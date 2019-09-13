Separate tourism policy proposal for Western Ghats

Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture C T Ravi said there was a proposal to frame a separate tourism policy for the Western Ghats.

He was speaking at a public consultation meeting on ‘Vision 2023’ here, recently.

Ravi said, “The Western Ghats are a sensitive zone. A decision will be taken after consulting environmentalists and tourism department officials. A separate policy will also be framed for heritage.”

He said the issue of Chikkamagaluru-Hassan railway line had been discussed with the railway minister. About 35 acre land has been inspected for developing an industrial park at Devanooru.

He said following the restriction on private vehicles to hilly ranges, measures would be taken to deploy KSTDC buses.

Ravi said the issue of setting up Medical College, upgrading district hospital, setting up ESI Hospital, Jaladhare project has been discussed with Chief Minister recently.