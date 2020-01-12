'Serve nation by carrying out duties religiously'

Youth of the nation are like the horses of a coach which draw it in the right direction. If the youth are diverted, the coach will not reach its destination, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the National Youth Day 2019, organised on the occasion of the 158th Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda by Ramakrishna Mutt, in the city on Sunday.

Along with being the driving force in the progress of a nation, the youth also owe the responsibility of preserving the culture and heritage of the nation, he said.

‘’National identity should be in the forefront and taking pride in being an Indian is important than anything else. One can serve the nation by carrying out their duties religiously,’’ Harsha

added.

Ramakrishna Mission-Mangaluru President Swami Jithakamanandaji said that one should not lose heart due to failures. One should accept the defeats, assess the reasons and should keep on trying until one wins.

Srikrishna Sampagaonkar from Shanti Kuteer Ashram in Vijayapura, performed a mono-act of Swami Vivekananda.

During a panel discussion of young achievers, Basavaraj Umrani, a visually challenged person from Athani in Belagavi district, stated that human-computer Shankutala Devi was his inspiration.

After coming to know about Devi, he made her as a role model. Umrani used his memory power and mastered the art of solving complex calculations in his mind.

“If I was not visually challenged, I would not have achieved this,’’ he said and advised the students to convert their vulnerabilities into your strengths.

Swastik Padma, a National award-winning young innovator, from Kedila in Bantwal and Ramya K Aithal, assistant professor, Dr G Shankar Government Women’s First Grade College and PG Centre in Ajjarakad, were present.

Former MLC Capt Ganesh Karnik moderated the panel discussion.