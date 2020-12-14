Service of Home Guards lauded

Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra said that the service of Home Guards is laudable.

They have been joining hands with the police in controlling traffic and rescue operations during natural calamities, she added.

She was speaking during Home Guards Day organised at district Home Guards office in Madikeri.

Home Guards have been serving society under various difficult circumstances, she said.

Assistant Commissioner Ishwar Kumar Khandu lauded the role played by Home Guards during the natural calamities that hit the district this year. Further, Home Guards are also deployed as Pravasi Mithra by the tourism department.

DySP B P Dinesh Kumar said that there are nine Home Guard units in the district with 500 posts of Home Guards. A total of 252 Home Guards are serving now.

Those in the age group of 19 to 60 years can serve as Home Guards. People in the district are not showing interest in joining the Home Guards and police department, he said.

DDPI P S Macchado also spoke on the occasion.