Sessions Judge flags off COVID-19 awareness vehicle in Mangaluru

Principal District and Sessions Judge who is also chairman of district legal services authority Kadloor Satyanarayana Charya flagged off awareness vehicle to create awareness on coronavirus.
The vehicle will visit various places in Mangaluru to create awareness on the spread of COVID-19 and the need to stay at home and maintain social distancing to check the spread.
Mangaluru east traffic inspector Amanullah was present.
