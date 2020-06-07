'Set up plastic waste management unit in every taluk'

Zilla Panchayat President B A Harish directed Taluk Panchayat EOs to initiate measures to construct plastic waste management unit in every taluk in the district.

He was speaking at a meeting organised to discuss the projects under the 15th Finance Commission. Under the 15th Finance Commission, the ZP has received Rs 2.21 crore. It has been decided to set up a waste management and processing unit in each taluk.

When the ZP members expressed displeasure about pending works, ZP Chief Executive Officer K Lakshmi Priya said that there is no shortage of funds for pending works. There is no problem in continuing the pending works.

ZP member Poornima Gopal said that if manure is prepared at the waste management unit and distributed among farmers through horticulture department, the Gram Panchayats can earn income.

The ZP members alleged that garbage is not managed properly at the waste management units. The said that the issue should be sorted out for the effective management of garbage.