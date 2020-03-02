‘Set up regional centre of folklore university in Chikkamagaluru’

Folklore expert Go Ru Channabasappa suggested to set up a Regional Study Centre of Karnataka Folklore University in Chikkamagaluru.

Speaking after accepting felicitation at the Chikkamagaluru Habba or Zilla Utsava at the district ground on Sunday, he said 10-acres of land should be earmarked for the purpose. There is a need to create a conducive atmosphere for the conservation of cattle in the farms of animal husbandry department.

He said after conducting a survey on the natural resources in the district, measures should be initiated to set up agro-based industries. Basic amenities should be improved at tourist spots in the district. Action should be initiated to revive lakes in rural areas, he suggested.

Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman Dr M Mohan Alva said, “Our forefathers have given a vast knowledge on cultural resources. There is a need to save the rich cultural heritage of the land.”

“Along with education, children should be imparted training in art forms. Those who have a sense of beauty will love their country, art, artistes, nature and desi lifestyle. Those who do not have a sense of beauty can not love country, harmony and cultural life and they are dangerous to the country,” Alva said.

Achievers felicitated

Achievers in various field—Premakodandarama Shreshti (spiritual- music), Go Ru Channabasappa (folk), B K Sumithra (music), Dr B T Rudresh (homoeopathy), B V Rajaram (theatre), Kashinath Giriyapura (agriculture), Prof B M Puttaiah (literature), Halekote Vishwamithra (veterinary), Akkikalu Venkatesh (art), Gurusiddappa (kusthi), J N Chawad (sports), Rakshitha Raju (sports) and Veda Krishnamurthy (cricket) were felicitated.

On behalf of Veda Krishnamurthy, her father Krishnamurthy received the felicitation.