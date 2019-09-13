'Set up study chair on 'Mathru Devathe' in MU'

A study chair should be instituted in Mangalore University for the study of ‘Mathru Devathe’ (Tutelary deity or guardian deities of villages) in the coastal region, Central University of Karnataka Chancellor Prof N R Shetty said on Thursday.

Prof Shetty was delivering the 40th Foundation Day lecture of Mangalore University at Mangalagangothri on Thursday.

“The study chair should initiate study on the various places of worship with respect to the ‘Daivas’ and the indigenous culture should be recorded through the centre. There are a lot of ancient temples which need an uplift.”

“The Muzrai department should release funds towards the classical study of the cultural aspects such as ‘Daivaradhane’ and ‘Bhootharadhane’ signifying the demi-God worship,” he said.

Central University of Odisha Chancellor Prof P V Krishna Bhat said that Indian universities had never tried to project an identity of their own but had been trying to imitate western universities.

“More research should be carried out on Indian knowledge. There is a need to create students rather than examination candidates”, he said.

Prof Bhat pointed out that those at the helm of affairs in the higher institutions like universities were corrupt. This has been a drawback for excellence, he lamented.

Mangalore University former vice chancellor Prof B Hanumaiah expressed his concern over the shortage of faculty in all Indian universities.

Presiding over the programme, Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said that he would make efforts to implement financial discipline in Mangalore University. There are plans to set up a Patent Cell in the University towards obtaining Indian Patent.

The vacant posts in the university will be filled up soon, he added.

NIT-Goa Director Dr Gopal Mugeraya, Progressive agriculturist B K Devaraya, Symbiosis Law School (SLS), Pune, Director Dr Shashikala Gurpur, Shakti daily Editor G Chidvilas, Folklore expert Dr Ganesh Amin Sankamar and Movie Director Abhaya Simha were felicitated on the occasion.