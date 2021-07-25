Set up vaccination centre, says Hoddur gram panchayat member

Hoddur Gram Panchayat member H A Hamsa has urged the authorities concerned to start a vaccination camp by setting up a vaccination centre in Hoddur Gram Panchayat limits.

The Hoddur village, situated on the banks of River Cauvery, gets flooded during the monsoon.

Whenever the region faces a flood, the residents are shifted to relief centres. As a precautionary measure, all the residents should be vaccinated in the village, by setting up a vaccination centre, he added.