Set up vaccination centre, says Hoddur GP member

Set up vaccination centre, says Hoddur gram panchayat member

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Jul 25 2021, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 22:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo

Hoddur Gram Panchayat member H A Hamsa has urged the authorities concerned to start a vaccination camp by setting up a vaccination centre in Hoddur Gram Panchayat limits.

The Hoddur village, situated on the banks of River Cauvery, gets flooded during the monsoon.

Whenever the region faces a flood, the residents are shifted to relief centres. As a precautionary measure, all the residents should be vaccinated in the village, by setting up a vaccination centre, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

vaccination centre
Hoddur Gram Panchayat
Covid-19
monsoon
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why an asteroid strike is like a pandemic

Why an asteroid strike is like a pandemic

See pics: Ramappa Temple now UNESCO World Heritage Site

See pics: Ramappa Temple now UNESCO World Heritage Site

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?

Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world

Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

 