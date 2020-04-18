Seven areas in Dakshina Kannada are containment zones

Seven areas in Dakshina Kannada declared as Covid-19 containment zones

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 18 2020, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 22:30 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

Seven areas in Dakshina Kannada district have been declared as Covid-19 containment zones. In the district, Covid-19 positive cases were reported in these areas.

According to Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, the areas are Sajipanadu and Thumbe in Bantwal, Janata colony in Karaya of Belthangady, Smart planet apartment in Thokkottu, Sampya Mane in Puttur, Uppinangady in Puttur and Ajjavara in Sullia. A complete lockdown will be observed in these zones. Incident Commander has been appointed to these zones to implement the lockdown rules and provide emergency and other facilities to the people.

All the positive cases except one from Uppinangady have been discharged from the hospital and are under home quarantine.

