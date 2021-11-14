Seven cages placed to capture leopard near MIA

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 14 2021, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 22:49 ist
Forest department officials inspect the drainpipe mesh at Mangalore International Airport.

Four cages have been placed outside Mangalore International Airport after a leopard was spotted in the surroundings of the airport, said Mangaluru RFO Prashanth Pai.

The locals have noticed a leopard coming out of the runway some days ago. The officials had visited the spot and inspected the same on Saturday.

"We have appealed to the airport authorities to lay a mesh to the drain pipes and also clear the bushes and tree situated adjacent to the compound wall of the airport," said the RFO.

"As Bajpe and surrounding areas have forest areas, the department has been receiving complaints about missing dogs in the region. Thereafter, two cages were placed in the Bajpe area a few days ago. However, we could not trace the leopard. As there is a possibility of the leopard hiding in a secluded area, cages have been placed in the airport land. A total of seven cages have been placed to capture the leopard."

