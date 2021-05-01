Seven new Covid deaths reported in Kodagu

Seven more Covid deaths were reported in Kodagu district on Saturday, thus taking the tally of total deaths in the district to 112.

The district has 3,811 active cases undergoing treatment at hospitals and in home isolation.

Meanwhile, the spike in Covid-19 cases continued, with the district recording 849 fresh cases. Among them, Somwarpet taluk recorded the highest with 349 fresh cases, followed by 299 cases in Virajpet taluk and 201 cases in Madikeri taluk. The total positive cases in the district so far is 11,343.

In the last 24 hours, 362 infected people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and home isolation. The total number of people discharged in the district is 7,420. The district has 454 containment zones, said Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.