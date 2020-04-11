Seven of family booked for violating coronavirus lockdown in Karnataka

Seven members of a family, have been booked for violating the lockdown rules in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus by entering Dakshina Kannada district by sea from Talapady in Kasaragod district of neighbouring Kerala. The case was registered against Yakoob, a resident of Addur in Bajpe police station limits and his family members.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

They had gone to a relatives house in Talapady on the Kasaragod side where they got stuck after the lockdown was clamped. As the district administration has sealed all border points, Yakoob hired a boat with help of one Shakir who sailed them to Talapady side of Dakshina Kannada, from where they reached Addur, police sources said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Local people who saw them at a ration shop, brought the matter to the notice of the police, who took them into custody. They have been sent for medical tests and quarantined at the Wenlock hospital, the sources said.