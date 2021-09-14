Several pay last respects to Oscar Fernandes in Udupi

Last rites and funeral mass were held at the Mother of Sorrows Church in Udupi on Tuesday for the departed soul of Rajya Sabha member and former Union minister Oscar Fernandes, who passed away in Mangaluru on September 13.

Udupi Diocese Bishop Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, former ministers Vinay Kumar Sorake and Pramod Madhwaraj, former MLC Ivan D'Souza, district Congress president Ashok Kodavoor, MLA U T Khader, Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao and others offered their respects.

Later, the mortal remains were taken to his ancestral house at Ambalpadi in Udupi where his family members offered their prayers.

Currently, the mortal remains have been kept at the DCC office in Udupi for the public homage. Later, it will be brought to the DCC office in Mangaluru for public homage.

As the mortal remains reached Udayavara, people standing on either side of the roads offered floral tribute.

