Several villages face flood situation in Kodagu

Owing to incessant rain in Kodagu district, River Cauvery is flowing above the danger level, resulting in a flood-like situation in the villages nearby.

Guhya, Karadigodu, Baradi and Bettadakadu regions are the worst affected. As many as 14 houses in Karadigodu have been submerged. Three houses in Guhya and five houses in Bettadakadu are inundated.

Several houses in Nelyahudikeri region too have been damaged. As there is apprehension on more houses getting submerged, relief centres have been opened at the Government Primary School in Karadigodu and Anganwadi centre in Bettadakadu.

People in flood-affected areas have been told to shift to relief centres. As Karadigodu road is waterlogged, the villagers are compelled to use Mysuru Road to reach their villages. Kakkattukadu Road in Guhya and Chikkanahalli bridge are submerged too.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar, Zilla Panchayat CEO K Lakshmi Priya and other revenue officials visited the flood-hit areas in Karadigodu and Nelyahudikeri regions.

Due to tree falls, private buses have cut down their trips in Bhagamandala. Bhagamandala and Somwarpet roads were affected by traffic logjam as trees fell on the road.

Several villages are facing power cuts as electricity poles have been uprooted in various localities. As many as 34 trees and 12 electricity poles have been damaged in Suntikoppa hobli alone, on Wednesday. The mobile phone network is also affected. Officials have requested the people to call the 24-hour helpline 9448499976 to report uprooting of electricity poles or damage to electrical wires.

People of Ponnampet, Gonikoppa, Mayamudi, Titimati, Balele, Hudikeri, Srimangala, Kutta, Badaharakeri and Balyamunduru areas in Southern Kodagu have been affected by incessant rain. There has been a record rainfall of 154 mm during the last 24 hours in Virajpet.

Fields in the catchment areas of River Lakshmanateertha are submerged. The connection between Balyamunduru and Harihara has been lost due to waterlogged roads.

Helpline numbers

The district administration has set up a helpline for general public towards flood-related issues. Phone numbers: 08272 221077 or 85500 01077.

Vehicular movement has been banned on Galibeedu-Paati-Kaluru stretch till September 30, owing to landslides. The residents in these regions can use K Nidugani-Hebbettageri-Devasturu route to reach Kaluru, the district administration said.

A special puja was offered in Bhagamandala, praying for River Cauvery to remain calm. Bhagamandala is submerged for the last four days.