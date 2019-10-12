‘Severe malnutrition among 90 girl children in Udupi’

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said by educating girls empowerment of women, which is essential for a strong and stable society, can be achieved.

He was speaking after inaugurating the National Girls’ Day celebrations, organised by district Women and Children Welfare Department, Child Helpline 1098 and District Legal Service Authority.

‘Egalitarian approach’

Jagaeesha said that ‘egalitarian approach’ begins from home when both male and female children are treated impartially.

He called for unbiased treatment of both boys and girls. People are responsible for the betterment of women in the society.

The social evils like child marriage and female infanticide should be eliminated. He warned that stringent action would be taken if people were found guilty of conducting child marriage and involving in female infanticide.

As many as 90 girl children are found with severe malnutrition, while 2,100 girls were reported to be moderate anemic in Udupi district.

Legal Service Authority Member Secretary Kaveri Lele urged all stakeholders in society to join hands in order to get rid of social evils hindering the growth of women.