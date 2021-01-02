Sewage treatment plant to come up in Bhagamandala

Having realised that wastewater from hotels and other places is directly let into River Cauvery in Bhagamandala, the government has sanctioned a sewage treatment plant at a cost of Rs 2.41 crore, said MLA K G Bopaiah.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the plant, he said that owing to the letting of wastewater into the river, the river was getting polluted. The STP will help in treating the water.

The work on the STP will be completed within three months. About 25 cents of the land belonging to Bhagamandala temple is being used for the setting up of the STP. The STP will be maintained jointly by the panchayat and temple management committee, he added.

Gram Panchayat member Sathish Kumar said that a bus shelter and a toilet should be constructed at Bhagamandala.