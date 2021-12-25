Sexual harassment: One held

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 25 2021, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 00:09 ist

The police arrested a youth for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl and a young woman in Talapady.

The arrested is Mustafa, a resident of Hosabettu in Manjeshwara, of Kasargod taluk.

He had reportedly pulled the hand of a minor girl and touched her inappropriately.

Another woman, aged 22 years, has also alleged that the arrested youth had harassed her by trying to outrage her modesty.

The police have booked a case under IPC section 354 (Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) and various sections of the Pocso Act.

Sexual Harassment
Talapady
accused arrested

