Shanivarasanthe weekly shandy gets poor response

Even though it has been a practice to hold weekly shandy in Shanivarasanthe on Saturdays, as the name of the place suggests, this week, the shandy was held on Friday.

Due to the weekend curfew, the weekly shandy was held on Friday. Publicity was given by the Gram Panchayat in this regard. Vendors from the neighbouring districts too were informed of the same.

Accordingly, the traders arrived at the market, with vegetables, fruits, fish and other essential items sold during the shandy.

However, very few people turned up at the shandy market. The labourers too could not come as their salaries are paid on Friday evening.

Many merchants criticized the decision by the Gram Panchayat and said that even if the weekly shandy was held for half a day on Saturday, it would have been useful.

The Gram Panchayat authorities have lost their minds, they said.

Shanivarasanthe got its name as the weekly shandy was held on Saturdays. But, the Gram Panchayat has ruined the meaning of the name. They might even change the name of the place as Shukravarasanthe, they ridiculed.

Gram Panchayat president Saroja Shekhar said that the authorities had a tough time vacating the vendors and the people on Saturday after 2 pm. Hence the shandy was held on Friday.