Sharannavaratri Mahotsava from Sept 29

Sharannavaratri Mahotsava will be observed at Sringeri Shankara branch Mutt at Basavanahalli from September 29 to October 8.

Speaking to the media, Mutt representative Chennakeshava Rao said the idol of Sharada will be decked daily on the model of ‘Jagathprasoothi’, ‘Brahmi’, ‘Maheshwari’, ‘Saraswathi’, ‘Durgi’, ‘Chamundi’ and ‘Gajalakshmi’. Various rituals will be held at the Mutt.

As part of cultural programmes, the following will take place: On September 29- Talamaddale by BSNL employees, cultural variety by Samskara Bharathi (Sept 30), devotional songs (Oct 1), musical programme by M S Sudheer and team (Oct 2), devotional songs by Sai Sathish and team (Oct 3), Carnatic musical concert by Manoranjini Sangeetha Vidyalaya (Oct 4), Bharatanatyam by Noopura Institute (Oct 5), devotional songs by Rekha Premkumar (Oct 6) and Bharatanatyam by Srikanteshwara and team (Oct 7).