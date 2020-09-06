Shifting of Pr CIT office: MP writes to FM

  Sep 06 2020
Dakshina Kannada MP and State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel has appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to drop the merger of the office of Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (Pr CIT) (Administration) in Mangaluru with Panaji. 

The official gazette notification of Direct Taxes of the Central Board (DTCB) on closing down the office of Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (Pr CIT) in Mangaluru has not gone down well with the entrepreneurs and chartered accountants from Coastal Karnataka.

This news about the merger has left all the assessees as well as the professionals rendering service in the coastal belt of Karnataka in a state of utter resentment. 

There are more than 4.50 lakh taxpayers and 2,000 CAs in the region. The office of Principal Commissioner of Income Tax in Mangaluru was helping them in addressing their grievances.

Many of the important services like PAN transfer, jurisdiction transfer for assessees, out-reach programmes by Income Tax Department can be better coordinated with the office of Pr PCIT at Mangaluru.

