Shirva GP gets Gandhi Grama award

For the effective implementation of solid waste management and effective utilisation of funds, Shirva Gram Panchayat won the Gandhi Grama Puraskar.

With a population of 6,000, the Gram Panchayat is one of the biggest Gram Panchayats. As per the recommendations of the Zilla Panchayat, the panchayat had received 166 marks out of 200.

Managing solid waste was a challenge for the Gram Panchayat for the last 40 years. But, with the efforts of the elected representatives and villagers, a full-fledged solid waste management unit was set up at Mattaru, where dry and wet waste is managed effectively.

There are eight staff members at the unit who are tirelessly working to maintain cleanliness.

The funds have been utilised effectively. The Gram Panchayat is harnessing solar energy and has initiated work on the development of lakes using the funds available under MGNREGS.

To give priority to potable drinking water, the GP manages two Shuddha drinking water units wherein villagers get 20 litres of water by paying Rs 2.

Further, the borewells are being recharged at various places, thus, helping in the rejuvenation of the groundwater table. As a result, during last summer, tankers were not pressed into service to supply water to the residents, said GP PDO Anantha Padmanabha Nayak.

The PDO said that the Gram Panchayat building is being developed at a cost of Rs 9 lakh.

GP immediate past president Varija Poojarthi said, “We have the satisfaction that the solid waste problem has been solved in the Gram Panchayat. The Gram Panchayat received the award for the first time.”