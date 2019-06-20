Shivu Uppar death: Muthalik wants CBI probe

Sri Ram Sene national president Pramod Muthalik urged the government to initiate a CBI inquiry into the death of Gaurakshak Shivu Uppar of Hankalagi in Belagavi district.

Muthalik, addressing media in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday, said that Gaurakshak Shivu Uppar’s death was made to seem like a suicide. But, it was a murder, he said and alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched to suppress the issue.

“The state government has been supporting the illegal cattle transporters. Therefore, the results of state government’s inquiry team cannot be relied upon. The case should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation,” he urged.

Muthalik further said that Shivu’s family is economically backward and, having lost its bread earner, the family is now in distress. “The family should be provided with a compensation of Rs 10 lakh,” he demanded.

“Before his death, Shivu had received threat calls on his phone. He had mentioned about the cattle transporters. An in-depth investigation should be carried out in this regard as well,” Muthalik said.

Muthalik and other leaders of Sri Ram Sene submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautam.