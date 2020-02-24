Shoot down traitors: Appachu Ranjan

The anti-nationals, who raised pro-Pakistan slogans, should be shot to death, MLA Appachu Ranjan said.

Expressing his concern over the rise in such incidents, the MLA said that the acts of sedition by Amulya, a student-activist, and Annapurna Narayan alias Ardra, a private company employee, are unpardonable.

“They live, eat and drink water in India. But, their honesty is towards Pakistan. Those who love Pakistan, may go and live in that country,’’ he added.

The MLA said, ‘’If such traitors are not expelled from India, they may pose danger to the security of the

nation.”