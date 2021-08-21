Shooting of film Drishya-2 underway

The shooting of the movie Drishya-2 is being carried out in Balamuri for the last one week.
On Saturday, actor Sadhukokila and others took part in the shooting. Actors Ravichandran, Navya Nair, Swaroopini, Asha Sharath, Prabhu are part of the movie.
The movie is also being shot at various locations in Madikeri, said crew members of the movie.
