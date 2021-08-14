Shooting sets readied in Balamuri for Drishya-2

The shooting sets are being readied near a temple in Balamuri for the shooting of the Kannada movie Drishya-2.

A police station, hotel and shops have come up as a part of the shooting set for the movie. Balamuri village is now buzzing with activities with the labourers readying the shooting set. The movie shooting will commence shortly at the set.

Starring Ravichandra, Navya Nair, Swaroopini, Asha, Sharath, Prabhu, and others, the Drishya movie was shot in the same spot five years ago. Now, its sequel is getting ready for the shooting.

Drishya Kannada movie is the remake of the Mohanlal-starrer thriller Malayalam film Drishyam of 2013.

Now, with the release of the Malayalam film Drishyam-2, the sequel to the original on a streaming platform this year, the remake of the sequel will begin shortly in Balamuri.

The success of the Drishyam movie was not restricted to Malayalam alone. The remake in Kannada also saw a huge success.

The Drishya movie was directed by P Vasu. Later, it saw a remake in Telugu. In Tamil, the remake movie was titled Papanasham starring Jeethu Joseph.

The movie was also made in the Chinese language in the name of 'Sheep without Shepherd' by Malaysian Chinese director Sam Quah.

After the sequel Drishyam-2 was released in Malayalam, it was decided to remake the movie in Kannada.

The commencement of the shooting of the movie in Balamuri has raised curiosity among the villagers.

Those who are engaged in creating shooting sets said, “The movie is being shot in Kadagadalu. After the completion of the shooting at Kadagadalu, the movie shooting will take place in Balamuri.”