Shop loses permit for violating rules

The permit of a shop in the containment area in Cherambane village, Benguru Gram Panchayat limits, has been cancelled for violating seal down regulations.

Following complaints, Taluk Panchayat executive officer Lakshmi had asked the official in charge of the containment zone to conduct an inspection. Based on the report that the shop was operating in violation of the seal down rules, the PDO was directed to seal the shop. A fine also has been slapped on the shop owner. Action has been initiated against those who have purchased items from the shop.

They have been stamped on their hands and will have to undergo 14-days home quarantine.