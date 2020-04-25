Shops in Chikkamagaluru go online to supply customers

The authorities have allowed the opening of juice and ice cream outlets in the district amid the lockdown relaxation. However, maintaining social distancing is a challenging task for the shop owners.

Though a few shops had opened in the district, they wore a deserted look without the customers.

A few shops have turned towards online food delivery system to supply for the customers. The shops have pasted the phone number on the doors for the customers to dial for juice and ice creams.

A few have shared even WhatsApp number to place their order. To those who book via the online delivery system and via phone, the shop keepers have started supplying ice creams and fruits juices to their doorstep.

"We have approached online food delivery apps. We will supply juice as well as snacks. Hardly any people come to juice outlets to quench their thirst," said Aneesh, owner of Indian Icecream and Juice Parlour on Bar Lane in Chikkamagaluru.

Fruits like watermelon, papaya, musk melon, sapota, pomegranate, oranges are supplied from the market.

"What can we do if customers fail to come to the outlets amid the lockdown. Safeguarding the fruits in the shop is also a challenging task. I used to earn Rs 2,000 during the normal days. The shop had remained closed for the last month. If I get customers, I will open the outlet," said the owner of a Lassi shop on I G Road.

Chikkamagaluru district is in the green zone when it comes to the Covid-19 list. The lockdown has been relaxed to some extent from April 23.