Shops sealed as vendors fail to provide Covid negative certificate

In the wake of the spread of Covid-19, the shop owners and workers were asked by the local administration to get tested themselves for Covid-19. But, as several shopkeepers did not adhere to the instructions, shops of those who failed to test for Covid-19 were sealed on Monday.

The Gram Panchayat task force conducted a raid on the shops and sealed the shops after imposing a fine on the shopkeepers. More than 55 shops were sealed on Monday.

The shops of only those who have tested negative for Covid-19 were allowed to function.

Panchayat development officer B J Medappa, task force committee president Saroja Shekhar, vice president S R Madhu and others took part in the raid.

In Kodlipet, deputy tahsildar Purushottam closed the shops which were operating even after 10 am. He also warned of initiating serious action against those who violate Covid-19 norms.

As the weekly shandy in Kodlipet was not held on Sunday, labourers and farmers depended on shops for the purchase of essential items, on Monday.

The people have urged the district administration to allow the purchase of essential items on all days, to avoid a rush in the shops.

The sale of vegetables and fruits was carried out in Gonikoppa town on Monday.

As relaxation was provided for the sale of essential items on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 6 am and 10 am, people rushed to the shops for the purchase of essential commodities.

There was an increase in vehicular traffic. However, parking was allowed on the main road and bypass road.

Vegetable vendors made brisk business at bypass road. People too adhered to social distancing at the vegetable stalls. But, there were many customers in front of fish stalls. A beeline was seen in front of all the ATMs in the town.

Vendors sold vegetables at RMC market premises in Harishchandrapura, where consumers from Devarapura, Mayamudi, Konanakatte and Chennangolli purchased vegetables.

In Suntikoppa, people purchased essential items amid the hot sun. Some people had come along with their family members to purchase essentials.

There was a traffic jam on the National Highway due to the movement of vehicles.