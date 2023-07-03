Short spell of rain creates flood-like situation in Mangaluru

A short spell of rain on Monday left several areas including Pumpwell Circle (Mahaveera Circle), Kottara Chowki and other main junctions in the city remained marooned.

The rainfall left several areas waterlogged, huge traffic jams, disturbing normal life of the residents. The water-logging on Pumpwell Circle disrupted movement of vehicles. The floodwater beneath the Pumpwell flyover had risen to above knee level, blocking the route towards Mangaluru and vehicles bound to Mangaluru and towards B C Road and Talapady remained stranded on the road.

With the waterlogging, schoolchildren were inconvenienced in reaching home. The NH 66 on Kottara Chowki too remained marooned and vehicles especially buses waded through the flooded road.

Rao and Rao Circle too remained inundated. Junctions like Pumpwell and Kottara Chowki experience artificial flood and waterlogging every year, yet no permanent solution has been worked out to address the recurring issue, said the residents.

Mangaluru Mayor Jayanand Anchan said monsoon gangs and ward corporators have rushed to the spot and have taken steps to facilitate easy flow of water in the Rajakaluve. Sudden showers resulted in flooding all over the city, he said.