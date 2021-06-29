Shortage of Covid vaccines in Kodagu

The Covid-19 cases are not coming down in Kodagu and the lockdown is still on.

In the midst of this, people are coming to the vaccination centres to get themselves vaccinated. But, in several centres, the people are leaving disappointed as there is no supply of vaccines at the centres.

Even though the vaccines were available in some centres on Tuesday, they might not last for Wednesday, according to sources.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal said that the people have to wait for two to three days till the new stock of vaccine arrives.

She added that there is no need for confusion or panic.

It is said that as the government has directed the district administration to vaccinate students above 18 years, there is a limited stock of vaccines left for the general public.

District Health Officer Dr Mohan said that the district has received 2,900 doses of vaccine. The vaccines have been supplied to all vaccination centres.

As people had arrived in the morning in most of the vaccination centres, the available stock lasted only till the afternoon, he said.

The vaccines will not be available for the next two days. The government has promised that it will provide vaccines in the next two days, he added.