SHRC team conducts inquiry in Roy D’Souza case

A team, headed by DySP Keshav from the State Human Rights Commission, conducted an inquiry on the death of Roy D’Souza, who died allegedly due to police atrocity.

Taking up the investigation on a suo motu basis, the officials gathered information from Roy’s mother Metilda Lobo, his brother Robin D’Souza and other witnesses, at the Inspection Bungalow.

Meanwhile, the CID team led by DySP Gopalakrishna conducted the ‘mahjar’ of the clothes worn by Roy D’Souza during the incident. The mahjar was held on the other side of the Inspection Bungalow.

Also, the statements by Metilda Lobo, Robin D’Souza and other witnesses were recorded. Town Panchayat staff were present on the occasion.

Roy D’Souza was allegedly beaten up brutally by the police, on the midnight of June 9.

A severely injured Roy was found lying in front of the town police station the next day. He breathed his last in the district hospital in Madikeri later.

Various organisations had demanded a high-level investigation into the case. In a major development connected to the case, eight police personnel were later suspended.