Shuddha drinking water unit fails to serve its purpose

DHNS
DHNS, Suntikoppa,
  • Nov 27 2020, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 23:42 ist
The Shuddha drinking water unit in Suntikoppa.

The residents of Suntikoppa alleged that the Shuddha drinking water unit near the Nadakatcheri office in Suntikoppa has not been serving its purpose.

People who are in need of potable drinking water are supposed to use the facility. But, as water is not filled into the water tank of the unit, many people return empty-handed.

A person has been deployed by Suntikoppa Gram Panchayat to fill water into the tank. But, he has not been discharging his duty properly.

The residents complained that when they contact him, he gives vague replies.

Even though the government has made the facility available for the people, it is not accessible due to the lackadaisical attitude of the personnel. The Gram Panchayat PDO should take appropriate measures so that people may get clean drinking water when needed, said the people.

Shuddha drinking water unit
negligence
not serving purpose
Suntikoppa

