Shuddha Ganga unit fails to supply water

A Shuddha Ganga drinking water unit set up at Kurubakeri in Sringeri taluk three years ago has not been put to use so far.

On account of the birth centenary of Devaraj Urs, the state government had announced 40 units to the district. Accordingly, a Shuddha Ganga unit was set up at a cost of Rs 6.97 lakh at Kurubakeri Road.

However, even after three years of the installation, the unit has not come to the use of villagers.

When the region gets a heavy shower, water gushes inside the unit. Presently, weeds have grown in the surroundings of the unit.

About 40 lakh tourist visits Sringeri annually. The unit would have benefited a large number of tourists from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru and Mysuru who visit Sringeri, in getting potable drinking water at cheaper rate.

According to local residents, Sringeri taluk had been reeling under water crisis for the last three years. The groundwater table had declined drastically. The opening of the unit will benefit the residents.

Local resident Krishnappa said, "The authorities should ensure that water is supplied to the residents from the Shuddha Ganga drinking water unit."

T C Ravi, a resident of Kurubakeri said, "We were happy when the unit was sanctioned to the village and thought that consuming muddy water during summer will be a thing of the past. Unfortunately, the Shuddha Ganga drinking water unit is of no use to the village."

Taluk Panchayat In-charge EO Sudeep H said, "The issue will be brought to the notice of the ZP CEO. We will also explore an alternative location for setting up Shuddha Ganga drinking water unit."