‘Shunting’ odds, she ‘pilots’ a cause

An example of women empowerment, Vanithashree, who is working as a loco pilot (shunter) at Mangaluru Junction Railway Station, is among the first few who joined the field way back in 2006.

The shunting loco pilot is the person who pilots the loco from shed to the train rake and back to the station platform.

In fact, she is the only woman shunting loco pilot in Palakkad Division of Southern Railway.

Though born in Vittal, she spent her entire childhood in Kulashekar in Mangaluru.

Vanithashree, 35, has made a firm footing in what is largely considered as a male bastion.

‘’Working in a male dominated area was not difficult. In fact, it was my father Narayana Naik who encouraged me to take up this job. I wanted to do CA after my PU. It was my father who motivated me to take up Diploma in Automobiles at KPT in Mangaluru. After completing the diploma, I had offers from private firms in Pune. My father advised me to write the exam conducted by Railway Recruitment Board in January 2006 and I was selected as Assistant Loco Pilot,’’ Vanithashree told DH.

“During the training period, I was the lone woman among the selected and had a problem with the language as well. I had even come back home after one month of training. But my parents motivated me to continue the training for six months. I piloted the first loco between Erode and Uttukkuli after six-month training and from then on all my fears disappeared,’’ said Vanithashree with a smile.

Support from hubby

Her husband V Sathish, head police constable at Kankanady Town police station, and her in-laws helped her to take care of her two children when she was at work.

Vanithashree has handled goods train as well as Mangaluru Central-Kabaka Puttur passenger train. ‘’My first posting was in Tamil Nadu where I worked for two years. Later, I was posted to Mangaluru. I feel really proud of working as an equal with my male counterparts. I was apprehensive initially. Over a period of time, my confidence has increased. The job of a loco pilot is challenging. More women from Karnataka should come forward to join the league of loco pilots,’’ she said.

Vanithashree was promoted in 2010. She is competent to handle any passenger train. She is a recipient of the Divisional Railway Manager’s and Chief Operation Manager’s awards as well.