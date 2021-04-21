Siddaganga seer calls upon people to be Covid warriors

  Apr 21 2021
Tumakuru Siddaganga Mutt seer Siddalinga Swami.

Tumakuru Siddaganga Mutt seer Siddalinga Swami called upon the citizens to become Covid warriors, in order to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was speaking to reporters during a private visit to Shidigalale Mutt in the taluk.

Stating that the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic is spreading fast, the seer observed that youth are falling victim to the pandemic in large numbers.

In order to control Covid-19, every person should act as a Covid warrior, he said.

"The government, health department and police are trying their best to control the pandemic. But, it is not enough. We are responsible for our own lives," he added.

Expressing his concern over the increasing cases of Covid-19 in Kodagu, the Siddaganga seer requested people to wear masks, use sanitisers and maintain social distancing.

"In case of symptoms, one should not delay and consult the doctor immediately," he added.

