Siddapura: Govt school building cries for attention

The building of Government Primary School at Guhya in Siddapura is in a dilapidated condition. The building has not seen a coat of paint for the last several years.

The school was started way back in 1976 and it has moulded the lives of several students since then.

The roof of one portion of the building has collapsed and it poses a danger to the lives of the students.

The roof of one classroom was in deplorable condition last year and the school authorities had brought the issue to the notice of the higher authorities. During this year’s monsoon, the roof collapsed completely.

Though SDMC had asked the education department to repair the roof at the earliest, no measures have been taken to repair it.

The students have been prohibited from entering the classroom where the roof has collapsed.

There are 84 students pursuing their studies in the school from classes 1 to 8. The walls of several classrooms in the school have developed cracks. Even the floor has developed cracks.

SDMC President Muthu said, ‘After discussing the dilapidated condition of the school building, we had appealed authorities to repair it. Unfortunately, no measures have been taken to repair it so far. The parents are not keen on sending their children to school.”

Parents have expressed discomfiture at the authorities for failing to repair the roof even after several months of its collapse.

“We are worried about the safety of our children. The elected representatives and education department should ensure that the school building is repaired at the earliest,” said parents.