Siddapura market awaits facelift

The vendors in Siddapura market and customers have been cursing the local administration as it has failed to provide basic facilities to the market complex in Siddapura.

Neither the gram panchayat members nor officials have made any effort to upgrade the market which is in a pitiable condition, according to the residents.

The stalls in the market are in a deplorable condition, inviting danger. The walls and the roof are on the verge of collapse.

The condition of the market premises turns worse during the rainy season due to slush. Due to the damaged roof, the rainwater leaks into the stalls, spoiling the agricultural produce.

Due to the lack of facilities, the vendors have been selling their products on the roadside. This has been causing problems for the motorists as the vendors sit on either side of the Siddapura market road, which is one-way.

Even though Siddapura market is one of the main sources of revenue for Siddapura Gram Panchayat, no development works are being taken up in the market. There is no proper waste management system and underground drainage system at the market.

Siddapura Chamber of Commerce President K K Srinivas said that the administration should initiate steps to provide basic facilities and proper stalls in the market so that the vendors can carry out business inside the market.

There is a lack of cleanliness and hygiene, he added.

T K Rajesh, a villager, said that the toilet in the market premises is dilapidated and is not fit for usage. The gram panchayat should construct a toilet. Vendors and customers, who come from faraway places, are facing difficulties owing to the lack of a toilet.

Siddapura Gram Panchayat development officer Vishwanath said that the issue of the repair of the market building has been discussed in the GP meeting. It has been decided to provide a facelift to the market complex.