Siddaramaiah rules out SIT probe into Udupi washroom video case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday ruled out handing over the Udupi washroom video case to a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Rejecting the BJP's demand for an SIT probe, Siddaramaiah said a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) visited the college and said that there was no camera placed in the college restroom.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police rank officer is investigating the incident. Hence, it is not the right time to hand over the case to a SIT at this juncture, the chief minister said at Mangaluru International Airport on Tuesday.

He further defended state Home Minister G Parameshwara over his "child's play" comment on the issue. "He (Parameshwara) might have stated that the college students have done it for prank," Siddaramaiah said.

On moral policing cases, he said such incidents will not be tolerated. "We have already directed the police categorically to take strict measures against those engaged in moral policing. No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands."

On the Soujanya murder case, the CM said that the case has been handed over to the CBI. The parents have been demanding that the case be reinvestigated. "We will legally look into the issue and take a decision to ensure what best can be done," he said.

Further, he said that the government will take stern action against individuals involved in defaming and spreading fake information on social media.

On implementation of the Kasturirangan committee report, Siddaramaiah said, "It is for the Government of India to take a decision. We are committed to protecting the environment."