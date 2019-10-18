Siddaramaiah sees transfer racket in govt

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday charged that the state government machinery is defunct and no works are being implemented in the government except for the transfer racket in the state.

He told reporters at Mangalore International Airport that the government has done nothing to wipe away the tears of flood victims in the state. The law and order situation is at its worst, he added. To a question, he said, "The assurance by the chief minister on releasing water to Maharastra is an election gimmick as the polls are round the corner in Maharastra."

In reply to another question, Siddaramaiah refused to vacate his official residence ‘Kaveri’. "Now that I have been elected as Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, I will continue to stay at Kaveri. I have written to the government on allotting the same residence to me. Let the government decide," he said.

Siddaramaiah was in Mangaluru to address Congress workers on the upcoming elections for wards in Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).