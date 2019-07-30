Siddhartha was known for philanthropic activities

V G Siddhartha, who took the brand of coffee to the global level, was known for his philanthropic activities in Mudigere taluk.

He was known for donation for many major programmes in the taluk.

In spite of donating for various causes, he never used to share the stage at the programmes. He was known for his philanthropic activities, rather than in person to many in the taluk.

In the taluk, he was known as "ABC Siddhartha." He had provided employment to several youths in Malnad. As the news on Siddhartha going missing was aired in TV Channels, many were seen praying for his wellbeing.

He was a native of Chethanahalli near Gauthahalli in Nadeepu Gram Panchayat. The grief-stricken villagers had reached the Chethanahalli estate early in the morning on hearing the news, only to find the gate of the estate locked.

Everyone was keen to know any information on Siddhartha in the village. The overall mood in the village was of gloom.

All the business establishments of Coffee Day Global in Mudigere had remained closed.