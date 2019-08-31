Silt from Harangi will be removed in December

The silt from Harangi reservoir will be removed starting December. A large amount of silt has filled the reservoir, said Minister S Suresh Kumar.

The minister was speaking after offering ‘bagina’ at Harangi on Saturday.

Suresh Kumar said, “Funds of Rs 132 crore have been released to remove the silt. It is of no use if the silt is removed now. Hence, the work to remove the silt will be taken up in the first week of December.”

The minister said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has already announced Rs 536 crore package to Kodagu. In the first phase, Rs 100 crore will be released.

Thora landslide

He added, “The bodies of four persons who went missing following landslides at Thora have not been retrieved. The families have been given Rs 1 lakh each as compensation. Considering it a special case, the compensation amount will be increased. A decision on this will be taken shortly.”

On the enforcement directorate summoning Congress leader D K Shivakumar and allegations of misuse of the directorate by the BJP government, however, the minister said, “The BJP is not engaged in politics of vendetta. We also hope that God will shower good on Shivakumar.”

Suresh Kumar said “The chief minister has furnished details on rain fury in Karnataka to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman had conducted an aerial survey on the affected areas. We are confident of getting a huge amount of relief funds from the Centre to tackle relief works.”

Scientific study

The minister said that there is a proposal to conduct a scientific study on the landslides in Kodagu. “I have discussed it with Chief Minister as well. The government is also mulling over shifting people residing in vulnerable areas to safer areas. The houses constructed for the natural calamity victims of last year will be handed over shortly,” he assured.

He said, “I am satisfied after offering ‘bagina’ at Harangi. Bengaluru residents are indebted to River Cauvery. Harangi is full now. My friend MLA Appacchu Ranjan had invited me to offer ‘bagina’.”

MLA Appacchu Ranjan said, “We have prayed to Cauvery to save the lives of the people and ensure enough water supply to Mysuru, Mandya, Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu.”